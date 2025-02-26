Goal frenzy in Barcelona vs. Atlético clash - VIDEO

The Spanish Cup semifinals have officially kicked off.

Barcelona hosted Atlético in the first leg of the two-match series, Idman.biz reports.

The visitors made a stunning start, netting twice within the opening six minutes. However, they couldn’t maintain their lead until halftime, as Barcelona turned the game around to head into the break with a 3-2 advantage.

After the interval, Barcelona extended their lead to two goals, but Atlético mounted an impressive comeback, leveling the score at 4-4.

The decisive second leg is set for April 2.

Spanish Cup – Semifinals, First Leg

February 26

00:30

Barcelona 4-4 Atlético

Idman.biz