Azerbaijan women's U19 team ends goal drought: Montenegro saves the day again - Historical Overview

Azerbaijan's U19 women's national football team has finally ended a long-standing goal drought, scoring for the first time in 874 days.

The team, led by head coach Habib Aghayev, had gone 15 consecutive matches in the UEFA European Championship qualifiers without finding the net, Idman.biz reports.

However, that streak was broken in their final match of the 2024/25 qualification second round, where Aysel Ziyadova scored in the 66th minute against Montenegro. Despite her equalizer, Azerbaijan lost the match 1-2.

The last time the team had scored was on October 4, 2022, when Edanur Mutlu netted against Montenegro in a 1-2 defeat. After 874 days, the national team ended their goal drought, breaking a 1498-minute streak. During these 15 games, the team lost 14 times and drew once.

In addition to their goal drought, the team has suffered nine consecutive defeats in their latest qualifiers, with heavy losses against Sweden (0-8), Slovenia (0-9), and Northern Ireland (0-4).

Despite the disappointing results, the breakthrough against Montenegro provides a glimmer of hope for future improvements in the squad’s performance.

Goal-less streak in the U19 women’s qualifying matches:

2022/23 Season

04.10.2022: Montenegro – 1:2

07.10.2022: Cyprus – 0:4

10.10.2022: Croatia – 0:1

08.04.2023: Montenegro – 0:3

11.04.2023: Slovakia – 0:4

2023/24 Season

08.11.2023: Kosovo – 0:3

11.11.2023: Slovenia – 0:9

14.11.2023: Moldova – 0:0

03.04.2024: Montenegro – 0:4

06.04.2024: Bulgaria – 0:1

09.04.2024: Latvia – 0:4

2024/25 Season

26.11.2024: Switzerland – 0:8

29.11.2024: Estonia – 0:3

02.12.2024: Cyprus – 0:3

18.02.2025: Northern Ireland – 0:4

21.02.2025: Albania – 0:4

24.02.2025: Montenegro – 1:2

The team has lost the last 9 matches.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz