Turan Tovuz will not comment on the decision made by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee.

This was stated by the club's press secretary, Suleyman Taghiyev, to Idman.biz.

He mentioned that based on the decision of the club's Management Board, no statement will be made on this matter.

The Disciplinary Committee fined Turan Tovuz 20,000 AZN due to a statement released by the Western representative before their match against Shamakhi.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz