AFFA sanctions Turan Tovuz with fine

The Disciplinary Committee of the Azerbaijan Football Association (AFFA) has held a meeting and issued a decision regarding Turan Tovuz.

The Misli Premier League match between Shamakhi and Turan Tovuz on February 23 (Round 24) was at the center of controversy, Idman.biz reports.

Ahead of the game, Turan Tovuz posted a statement on its official Facebook page and website that allegedly damaged the reputation of AFFA and the Professional Football League (PFL) while questioning the transparency of competitions held under their authority.

Key findings of AFFA's investigation includes:

Harming AFFA and PFL’s reputation: The club’s official statement was deemed an attempt to undermine the credibility of AFFA and PFL and to sow doubt about the objectivity of their decisions within the football community.

Unjustified request for match postponement: According to AFFA regulations, matches can only be postponed due to an unplayable pitch or serious security risks. However, weather changes, the absence of VAR, or the lack of live broadcasting are not valid reasons for cancellation.

Prior warning issued by AFFA: AFFA had warned the club that such statements were unacceptable and requested concrete evidence to support their claims. As no evidence was provided, the Disciplinary Committee initiated further action.

The club has been fined 20,000 AZN for actions that damaged the professional reputation of AFFA and PFL.

AFFA reiterates that clubs must adhere to competition regulations and refrain from spreading unsubstantiated claims that could mislead the public and question the integrity of football governance. Future violations may result in stricter disciplinary measures.

Turan Tovuz has 15 days from the date of notification to file an appeal with the Disciplinary Chamber of the Appeals Arbitration Tribunal.

Idman.biz