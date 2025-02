The Misli Premier League Round 24 fixture between Zira and Kapaz has been rescheduled once again.

The Professional Football League (PFL) press service confirmed the change, citing severe weather conditions as the reason, Idman.biz reports.

Originally postponed to today, the match’s kickoff time has now been moved to 18:00 to allow for complete snow removal from the Zira Sports Complex pitch.

It was initially scheduled to start at 16:00.

Idman.biz