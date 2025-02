Sabail has reached a significant milestone by recording their 50th draw in the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that this achievement came in the 24th round of the league when Sabail played to a goalless draw with Araz-Nakhchivan in their 228th match. The team has now accumulated 27 draws at home and 23 away.

Sabail’s first-ever draw was on November 25, 2017, against Sumgayit in an away game, which ended 0-0.

Idman.biz