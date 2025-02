The Azerbaijan national football team has confirmed its next opponent for a friendly match.

The Latvia national team will be the next adversary, with the match scheduled for June 7 in Riga, the capital of Latvia, Idman.biz reports.

The exact time and venue of the match are yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, Azerbaijan's national team will face Belarus on March 25 and Hungary on June 10 in friendly matches held in Azerbaijan.

