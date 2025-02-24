24 February 2025
EN

Sabah marks two milestones in match against Qarabag

Football
News
24 February 2025 12:15
25
The XXIV round of the Misli Premier League proved to be a double milestone for Sabah Football Club.

The Baku-based club played their 200th match in the Azerbaijani national championship, achieving a significant landmark in their history. Furthermore, Sabah also recorded their 50th draw in the league, as they drew 1-1 with Qarabag in this match, Idman.biz reports.

Out of their 200 matches, Sabah has secured 27 home draws and 23 away draws, with a total of 80 victories and 70 losses. The club played its first match on August 12, 2018, against Shamakhi (1-0 win), and their first draw occurred on September 22, 2018, in a 0-0 match against Sabail.

This game marks a new chapter for Sabah, showcasing their continued growth and participation in the national league.

Idman.biz

