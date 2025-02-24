AFFA employees attend UEFA seminar in Tbilisi

A seminar on "UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability" was recently held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Idman.biz reports that the seminar gathered representatives from UEFA member associations, including employees from the Azerbaijan Football Federation's (AFFA) Club Licensing Department.

Several important topics were discussed during the seminar:

- The inclusion of solidarity payments from UEFA to clubs in licensing rules starting from the next season, and how these payments should be managed according to the rules.

- The development of licensing systems and infrastructure projects in Georgia.

- Monitoring and inspections of youth academies of clubs as part of the licensing process in different countries.

- New updates in the Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability rules.

- Discussion and application of a new legal criterion for clubs, including trademarks, history, and sports achievements.

- Issues regarding multiple clubs under the same ownership.

- Certification of national associations with licenses.

- UEFA's annual report on Licensing.

- UEFA's experience exchange program for national associations, among other topics.

