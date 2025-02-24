Sumgayit’s 200th defeat in Azerbaijani Championships

Sumgayit has suffered its 200th defeat in the Azerbaijani championships.

This defeat occurred during the 24th round of the Misli Premier League, where the team, coached by Vagif Javadov, lost 0-1 to Neftchi on the road, Idman.biz reports.

This marks Sumgayit’s 200th defeat in their 424th match. Of those 200 losses, 88 were at home, and 112 were away. Their first defeat came on August 6, 2011, when they lost 1-2 to Khazar Lankaran in an away game.

Sumgayit is now the 5th team in the history of Azerbaijani championships to suffer 200 or more losses in official matches.

Idman.biz