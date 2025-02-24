Mohamed Salah equals Premier League record

Mohamed Salah has equaled a Premier League record, becoming the third player in history to score 16 away goals in a single season.

The Liverpool forward matched the record during their 2-0 victory over Manchester City, marking his 16th away goal this season, Idman.biz reports.

Previously, Kevin Phillips achieved the same feat during the 1999/2000 season with Sunderland, and Harry Kane replicated it with Tottenham in the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool still has 4 more away games left in the current Premier League season, offering Salah further opportunities to break the record.

Idman.biz