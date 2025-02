Liverpool triumphed over Manchester City in their Premier League Round 26 clash.

Arne Slot’s side controlled just 34% of possession in their away match but still managed to claim a 2-0 victory, Idman.biz reports.

This marks Liverpool’s lowest possession percentage in a Premier League win since the 2003/04 season, when possession statistics first started being recorded. The Reds had never won a match with less control of the ball until now.

