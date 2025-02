The 26th round of the English Premier League has concluded.

Newcastle secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Nottingham Forest in a match filled with goals, Idman.biz reports.

In the final game of the round, league leaders Liverpool claimed a crucial 2-0 away win against Manchester City.

Premier League – Round 26 Results

February 23

18:00. Newcastle 4-3 Nottingham Forest

20:30. Manchester City 0-2 Liverpool

Idman.biz