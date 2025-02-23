AFFA: "This is not the first time that Turan Tovuz has expressed unpleasant opinions about referees"

Turan Tovuz appealed to the PFL today, requesting that the match against Shamakhi be postponed due to the lack of television coverage and VAR.

AFFA has issued a statement regarding this, Idman.biz reports.

It is reported that due to the snowy weather conditions in the country, certain difficulties have arisen at the stadiums where the matches will be held: "Despite heavy snowfall in the city of Shamakhi, where the match of the 24th round of the Misli Premier League between "Shamakhi" and "Turan Tovuz" was held, the stadium has been cleared of snow and made ready for the match.

There is no condition in the Regulations of the Azerbaijan Premier League that the match should not be held if the match is not broadcast live or the VAR system is not applied. Thus, if the condition of the field allows, if the teams, referees, referee-inspector, AFFA representative, ambulance are at the stadium, and if there are no security problems, the match should take place."

AFFA expressed its disappointment with the statement made by Turan Tovuz PFK before the match with Shamakhi: "This is not the first time that Turan Tovuz PFK has voiced unpleasant opinions about the referees. If Turan Tovuz PFC has any facts and evidence in this regard, the club is requested to submit them to AFFA as soon as possible. Otherwise, the matter will be considered by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee and appropriate measures will be taken".

Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz match was held and ended with a 1:0 victory for the guests.

Idman.biz