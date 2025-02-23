Banishevsky's daughter: "There were times when fans broke the windows of our house with stones when Neftchi lost" - VIDEO

Today - February 23 - is the birthday of Azerbaijani legendary football player Anatoly Banishevsky.

If the former striker of Neftchi and USSR national team were alive, he would have celebrated his 79th birthday, Idman.biz reports

PFL has prepared a video about Banishevsky on the occasion of his birthday.

Here are also the memories of Banishevsky's daughter Milena about her father:

"There were times when fans broke the windows of our house with stones when Neftchi lost".

"I am always proud of him and miss him very much".

Banishevsky died in 1997 at the age of 51.

Idman.biz