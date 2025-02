Turan Tovuz player Roderick Miller will return to Baku today.

The club informed Idman.biz about it.

The defender, who underwent surgery in Panama due to an injury, will undergo the final stage of the recovery process together with the medical staff of the western representative.

Roderick is expected to join Turan Tovuz before the fourth round of the Misli Premier League.

Panamanian player's contract with Turan Tovuz is until June 30, 2026.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz