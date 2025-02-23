23 February 2025
EN

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television

Football
News
23 February 2025 14:03
2
Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz match will not be broadcast.

CBC Sport TV channel shared this information on its social network account, Idman.biz reports.

The information says: "Today's Misli Premier League match between Shamakhi and Turan Tovuz will not be broadcast. The reason we were unable to show this match of the 24th round was the difficult situation on the Baku-Shamakhi road this morning.
The teams, organizers of the match and most of the other officials arrived in Shamakhi the other day. Since CBC Sport broadcasts the starting matches of the 24th round, it had to leave for the trip only today - February 23 in the morning. However, since the situation on the road worsened 97 kilometers before Shamakhi and an accident occurred, a decision was made to return, taking into account the safety of the team and technical equipment.
We worked until the end to broadcast this match. However, the safety of the team, the health and lives of the people are more important to us than anything else.
We express our gratitude to the PFL, AFFA, Shamakhi and Turan Tovuz clubs for their support, constant contact with us in these difficult times and understanding of the situation.
We apologize to the fans and spectators for not being able to broadcast this match".

The match Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz of the 24th round of the Misli Premier League is scheduled for 14:30 at the Shamakhi city stadium. Tovuz representative has appealed to the PFL regarding the postponement of the match.

Idman.biz

