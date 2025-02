Three matches were played in the 23rd round of Ligue 1.

Lille secured an important home victory, defeating Monaco 2-1. This win propelled Lille to third place in the standings, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Auxerre stunned Marseille with a dominant 3-0 victory, marking their first win in 11 matches.

Ligue 1 – Round 23 Results

February 22

Monaco 1-2 Lille (20:00)

Saint-Étienne 3-3 Angers (22:00)

Auxerre 3-0 Marseille (00:05)

Idman.biz