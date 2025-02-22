22 February 2025
EN

APPEAL from Zagatala to its fans who are unable to train

Football
News
22 February 2025 15:16
18
Unstable weather conditions in the country have put the Zagatala club in a difficult situation.

The lawn of Zagatala city stadium, where the I League representative plays its home matches, is covered with snow, Idman.biz reports.

For this reason, the team is unable to hold its training sessions. The club's employees will begin to clear the snow. However, Zagatala, which has a small workforce, needs help to clear the snow. For this reason, the club's management has addressed an appeal to fans via social networks. They were asked to support the club and help in this difficult procedure. Those who will come to help were asked to bring cleaning equipment.

Zagatala is in 4th place in the 1st League standings.

Idman.biz

