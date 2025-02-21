Red balls given to clubs due to weather conditions – No postponement expected

All stadiums hosting matches for the 24th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League are under close monitoring due to weather conditions, as snow has fallen in some areas.

Sanan Abdullayev, Director of Media and Marketing at the Professional Football League (PFL), shared these details with Idman.biz.

He explained that the snow will not lead to the postponement of matches: “Of course, we are in constant contact with each team. Firstly, we are focusing on the Neftchi Arena, where today’s Neftchi vs. Sumgayit game is scheduled. The snow accumulation on the pitch is minimal. There’s only a slight amount of ice, which is expected to soften. Afterwards, the equipment will start working, and everything will be prepared for the game.”

He also mentioned that red balls have been provided to all clubs: “Each team is under attention. We offer immediate support whenever there is a request. The snow in Shamakhi is thicker, but we had already anticipated this and coordinated with the AFFA and the club in advance. The number of machines has been increased. Our work continues swiftly to ensure no issues arise. In case of a force majeure situation, of course, we will inform the public.”

The match between Neftchi and Sumgayit will kick off at 19:00 today, with other matches from the 24th round scheduled for February 22-23.

Idman.biz