Azerbaijan U17 eyes bronze at Development Cup

The Development Cup, held in Minsk, Belarus, will conclude today.

Azerbaijan's U17 national team will play its final match of the tournament, competing for third place against Uzbekistan U17, Idman.biz reports.

Both teams secured second place in their respective groups, earning a spot in the bronze medal match. The game will kick off at 13:20 Baku time.

Azerbaijan lost 0:3 to Russia, defeated Iran 1:0 and Kazakhstan – 2:1 in the Group Stage.

Development Cup – 3rd Place Playoff

February 21

13:20 – Azerbaijan vs. Uzbekistan

