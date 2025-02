The format for the 2025/26 season of the Misli Premier League has been finalized.

The decision was made by the AFFA Executive Committee, Idman.biz reports.

In the upcoming season, 12 teams will compete. The competition will consist of 3 rounds – a total of 33 matches. The teams that will host the matches in the third round will be determined by a draw.

Idman.biz