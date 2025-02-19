Playoff to be introduced in Premier League

A playoff will be held between teams from the Premier League and the First Division.

This decision was made by the Executive Committee of the AFFA.

This new system will be implemented starting from the 2025/26 season. The team that finishes last in the Premier League will be relegated to the First Division, while the winner of the First Division will earn direct promotion to the top tier.

A playoff match will take place between the 11th-place team in the Premier League and the 2nd-place team in the First Division, to be held on a neutral ground. The winner of the match will secure a spot in the Premier League.

