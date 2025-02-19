Azerbaijan's U17 football team eyes cup glory after victorious group stage - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Development Cup for players under 17 continues in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Today marks the third round of the group stage matches, Idman.biz reports.

In their final group match, the Azerbaijani national team faced Kazakhstan. Although Kazakhstan opened the scoring, our team fought back and secured a hard-earned victory with two goals. Ahmad Valiyev and Imran Suleymanzade scored for the team.

With this win, our team has moved to first place in the group. If Russia loses points in their final match, our team will play for the cup as the group winner. If our team finishes second in the group, they will compete in the third-place match.

In the other group match, Russia will play against Iran. The match will start at 16:40 Baku time.

Idman.biz