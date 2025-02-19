19 February 2025
Former national team forward: "We could have achieved even better results"

Football
News
19 February 2025 15:58
29
"I always follow the Azerbaijan national team. However, due to the time zone difference between Brazil and Azerbaijan, it can sometimes be challenging to watch their matches live. I noticed that Fernando Santos has been appointed as the head coach. I had seen his previous work, and I hope everything will improve further."

These remarks were made by former Azerbaijan national team forward Leandro Gomes in an interview with Sportal.az, Idman.biz reports.

Gomes, who once represented the Azerbaijani national team, is now working as a coach in Brazil.

Comparing the national team during his playing days to the current squad, Gomes shared his thoughts: "I believe that Fernando Santos is now more familiar with the Azerbaijan national team, and the squad has gained valuable experience. During my time, we had a talented team of young, promising players. I remember some great matches with the national team. We once defeated Finland at home – they were a very strong side, yet we managed to beat them. Yes, we could have achieved even better results, I am confident of that because we had a good squad and played some great games. I believe the current path is the right one. I am optimistic that Azerbaijan will achieve positive results in their upcoming matches. I wish the national team the best of luck."

Leandro Gomes represented the Azerbaijan national team between 2006 and 2009, making 18 appearances without scoring a goal.

Idman.biz

