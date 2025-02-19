Two Azerbaijani midfielders ranked among world’s top 100 U23 players

Two young Azerbaijani midfielders have earned recognition among the world’s top 100 U23 defensive players, according to a ranking compiled by CIES Football Observatory, which analyzed talents across 46 leagues globally.

Farid Yusifli, representing Turan Tovuz, secured 85th place with a performance rating of 64.3. Meanwhile, Emil Safarov of Neftchi ranked 89th, earning a score of 64.1, Idman.biz reports.

At the top of the list is Rocco Reitz from Borussia Mönchengladbach, boasting an 86.9 rating. He is followed by Marc Casado (Barcelona) with 84.9 points, while Ibrahima Bangura (Genk) rounds out the top three with a rating of 83.5.

Other notable young stars on the list include:

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) – 5th place

João Neves (PSG) – 6th place

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) – 9th place

Idman.biz