19 February 2025
EN

Two Azerbaijani midfielders ranked among world’s top 100 U23 players

Football
News
19 February 2025 12:35
37
Two Azerbaijani midfielders ranked among world’s top 100 U23 players

Two young Azerbaijani midfielders have earned recognition among the world’s top 100 U23 defensive players, according to a ranking compiled by CIES Football Observatory, which analyzed talents across 46 leagues globally.

Farid Yusifli, representing Turan Tovuz, secured 85th place with a performance rating of 64.3. Meanwhile, Emil Safarov of Neftchi ranked 89th, earning a score of 64.1, Idman.biz reports.

At the top of the list is Rocco Reitz from Borussia Mönchengladbach, boasting an 86.9 rating. He is followed by Marc Casado (Barcelona) with 84.9 points, while Ibrahima Bangura (Genk) rounds out the top three with a rating of 83.5.

Other notable young stars on the list include:
Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) – 5th place
João Neves (PSG) – 6th place
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) – 9th place

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team head coach: "We will support Iran"
17:57
Football

National team head coach: "We will support Iran"

He shared his thoughts on the team's performance in the Development Tournament in Minsk

AFFA postpones league matches
17:47
Football

AFFA postpones league matches

The matches scheduled for February 22-23 across all zones have been postponed
Important decision from AFFA regarding lower leagues
17:41
Football

Important decision from AFFA regarding lower leagues

In the 2024/2025 season, the team finishing last in the First Division will be relegated to the Second Division
Filipe Pachtmann: "I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club"
17:39
Football

Filipe Pachtmann: "I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club"

The Brazilian forward has bid farewell to the Baku-based club
Playoff to be introduced in Premier League
17:35
Football

Playoff to be introduced in Premier League

A playoff will be held between teams from the Premier League and the First Division

Premier League relegation: Last-place team set to drop
17:31
Football

Premier League relegation: Last-place team set to drop

The team that finishes last in the Premier League will be relegated to the First Division

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks
18 February 11:16
Football

Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks

The play-off round concludes on February 19
Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club
17 February 16:44
Football

Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club

Christian Eriksen's future at Manchester United has been clarified