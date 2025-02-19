Champions League showdown: Man City travel to Madrid

The Champions League playoff stage concludes today with four decisive second-leg fixtures.

The headline clash will see Real Madrid host Manchester City in a high-stakes encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu. City holds a narrow 3-2 advantage from the first leg, Idman.biz reports.

Elsewhere, Juventus travels to Eindhoven to face PSV, looking to defend their 2-1 lead from the first match.

The other two ties appear more straightforward after dominant away wins. PSG welcomes Brest with a 3-0 cushion, while Borussia Dortmund hosts Sporting, having also secured a 3-0 victory in Portugal.

Champions League – Playoff Second Legs

February 19 Fixtures (Local Time)

21:45 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting (First Leg: 3-0)

00:00 – PSG vs. Brest (First Leg: 3-0)

00:00 – Real Madrid vs. Manchester City (First Leg: 2-3)

00:00 – PSV vs. Juventus (First Leg: 1-2)

Idman.biz