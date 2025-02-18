Barcelona claim top spot in LaLiga after narrow win - VIDEO

The 24th round of the Spanish LaLiga concluded with a hard-fought clash between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano.

Idman.biz reports that the Catalan giants secured a challenging victory at home.

The match was decided by a single goal. Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty in the 28th minute, securing the three points for Barcelona.

With this win, Barcelona has climbed to the top of the LaLiga standings. Although they are level on points with Real Madrid, the Catalans hold the top position due to a superior goal difference.

LaLiga – Round 24

FT: Barcelona 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Idman.biz