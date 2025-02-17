Toral Bayramov: “We are now focused on the match against Sabah”

“We do not differentiate between opponents. We prepare the same way for every team. We knew in advance that it would be a tough match, so we were well-prepared. Even though we were reduced to ten men, we fought until the end and secured the victory.”

Idman.biz reports that these were expressed by Toral Bayramov in his statement to Futbolinfo.az.

The 24-year-old Qarabag player evaluated their 1:0 away victory against Neftchi: “It was a derby match, and from the very first minutes, it was clear that Neftchi had prepared well against us. Their recent series of victories made this game even more significant. I hope we get to see more matches with such a large number of fans. We came here for the win, and we are very happy to have achieved it.”

The defender also spoke about the upcoming fixture against Sabah, expressing his thoughts on the match: “We will forget this game and focus on the match against Sabah. Our games against them are always exciting. We want to prepare well and achieve a positive result. Hopefully, everything will go as planned, and we will get the win.”

