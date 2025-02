The Azerbaijan U17 national football team has played its first match at the Development Cup in Minsk, Belarus.

Azerbaijan's squad faced Russia’s U17 team in the tournament’s opening fixture. Unfortunately, the match ended in a 3-0 defeat for Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

Upcoming fixtures for Azerbaijan U17:

February 17, 12:00 (Baku time) – vs Iran

February 19, 14:20 (Baku time) – vs Kazakhstan

Idman.biz