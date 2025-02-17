Sevilla clubs secure big wins in LaLiga - VIDEO

The 24th round of La Liga matches has concluded, bringing strong performances from both Sevilla-based teams.
Athletic Bilbao, aiming for a top-three finish, stumbled away against Espanyol, dropping two points in a 1-1 draw, Idman.biz reports.
Meanwhile, Sevilla and Real Betis delivered commanding victories, securing big wins to cap off the round.
La Liga – Round 24 Results (February 16):
17:00 – Espanyol 1:1 Athletic Bilbao
19:15 – Valladolid 0:4 Sevilla
21:30 – Mallorca 3:1 Las Palmas
00:00 – Real Betis 3:0 Real Sociedad
Idman.biz