17 February 2025
EN

Sevilla clubs secure big wins in LaLiga - VIDEO

Football
News
17 February 2025 09:12
52
Sevilla clubs secure big wins in LaLiga - VIDEO

The 24th round of La Liga matches has concluded, bringing strong performances from both Sevilla-based teams.

Athletic Bilbao, aiming for a top-three finish, stumbled away against Espanyol, dropping two points in a 1-1 draw, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Sevilla and Real Betis delivered commanding victories, securing big wins to cap off the round.

La Liga – Round 24 Results (February 16):

17:00 – Espanyol 1:1 Athletic Bilbao

19:15 – Valladolid 0:4 Sevilla

21:30 – Mallorca 3:1 Las Palmas

00:00 – Real Betis 3:0 Real Sociedad

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan national team's first win in Minsk - PHOTO – VIDEO
16:58
Football

Azerbaijan national team's first win in Minsk - PHOTO – VIDEO

The Azerbaijan national team faced Iran on the second day of the competition

Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club
16:44
Football

Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club

Christian Eriksen's future at Manchester United has been clarified

Azerbaijan's U17 goalkeeper: "We play to make our country proud"
16:30
Football

Azerbaijan's U17 goalkeeper: "We play to make our country proud"

Elbrus Karimov emphasizes team spirit and determination after a hard-fought win over Iran in the Development Cup

Ilham Yadullayev: "We approach every match with a winning mentality"
16:10
Football

Ilham Yadullayev: "We approach every match with a winning mentality"

Yadullayev shared his thoughts on the Development Tournament match against Iran

Toral Bayramov: “We are now focused on the match against Sabah”
15:50
Football

Toral Bayramov: “We are now focused on the match against Sabah”

The 24-year-old Qarabag player evaluated their 1:0 away victory against Neftchi

Unforgettable Nazim Suleymanov: A Football Icon Left in the Shadows
15:37
Football

Unforgettable Nazim Suleymanov: A Football Icon Left in the Shadows

As though there’s an attempt to erase his legacy, to deny the existence of such a talent in Azerbaijani football

Most read

Sadikhov to face Bonfim at UFC Fight Night
15 February 14:31
MMA

Sadikhov to face Bonfim at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night tournament will kick off tonight in Las Vegas
La Liga to feature four matches
16 February 17:14
Football

La Liga to feature four matches

24th round of matches is being played in the Spanish La Liga
Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO
16 February 14:24
Football

Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO

Ederson has set a record in the English Premier League
Baku Grand Slam 2025: Ahmad Yusifov Wins Bronze, Elshan Asadov Eyes Medal - PHOTO
14 February 17:47
Judo

Baku Grand Slam 2025: Ahmad Yusifov Wins Bronze, Elshan Asadov Eyes Medal - PHOTO

Today, the Judo Grand Slam tournament kicked off in Baku