Bavaria repeated its anti-record in the game with Bayer (0:0).

Munich club fired only two shots on goal in the 22nd round of the German championship, Idman.biz reports.

But none of these shots hit the goalpost.

Since the 2004/05 season, when Opta Sports began collecting statistics, Bavaria has finished a Bundesliga match without a clear shot for only the second time. The first such incident was recorded in the game with Wolfsburg in May 2008.

Idman.biz