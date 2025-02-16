16 February 2025
Dominant victories from Monaco and Marseille in Ligue 1 - VIDEO

Football
News
16 February 2025 09:44
25
Three matches took place as part of Round 22 in France’s Ligue 1.

Idman.biz reports that Monaco delivered a stunning home performance, crushing Nantes 7-1. Despite opening the scoring, the visitors were left regretting their early lead as Monaco responded with seven goals.

Marseille also secured a commanding win, thrashing Saint-Étienne 5-1.

Meanwhile, league leaders PSG earned a narrow victory, defeating Toulouse 1-0.

Ligue 1 – Round 22 Results (February 15):

20:00 – Marseille 5:1 Saint-Étienne

22:00 – Monaco 7:1 Nantes

00:00 – Toulouse 0:1 PSG

Idman.biz

