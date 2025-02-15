It happens - a late player is not taken to the match

Leipzig defender El Shaddaily Bitshyabu left his team in a bad situation.

19-year-old French player was late for the team's bus to the airport and could not go to the away match, Idman.biz reports.

Leipzig head coach Marco Rose commented on the incident: "I'm sure he will apologize to his teammates. I'm not going to tear his head off, he needs to learn a lesson from this."

In the match against Augsburg, which was held within the 22nd round of the Bundesliga, the guests managed to earn one point - 0:0.

Bitshyabu, a graduate of PSG, has appeared in a total of 16 matches this season.

