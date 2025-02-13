Coshqun Diniyev’s dream debut: “Even I didn’t expect this”

Exclusive Interview with Azerbaijan National Team Midfielder for Futbolinfo.az

– Your move from Bandirmaspor to fellow Turkish First League club Corum happened quite suddenly. How did this transfer come about? What made you decide to switch teams?

– It all happened within three days. As you know, the winter transfer window closed on February 11. During this period, I received offers from three clubs. After consulting with my agent and father, we decided on Corum. The clubs then had to reach an agreement, and once that was finalized, my transfer was made official.

– You made your debut against Yeni Malatyaspor, and it turned out to be a fantastic start. Your team secured a 2-0 victory, and you scored both goals. How did it feel?

– Honestly, even I didn’t expect it to go that well. I signed with Corum on February 10 and joined training immediately. The next day, I was unexpectedly told that I’d be starting in the first eleven. Naturally, I felt very happy. Making my debut and contributing to the team’s victory in my first match was a fantastic feeling.

– With such a promising start, Corum fans will likely have high expectations from you. Can you continue this strong form in the upcoming matches?

– Football is unpredictable. I can’t say for sure what will happen, but I will do my best to meet everyone’s expectations.

– It’s well known that Corum is fighting for promotion to the Turkish Super League. Do you believe the team can achieve this goal?

– The Turkish First League is extremely competitive. This season, the battle has intensified even further, with around 10-12 teams competing for promotion. The standings show how tight the point gaps are. We’ll aim to finish in the top seven. As you know, the top two teams earn direct promotion to the Super League, while the teams ranked 3rd to 7th qualify for the playoffs. We are determined to secure our spot in that race.

– Starting next season, the foreign player limit will be lifted in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Do you think this decision could lead to more Azerbaijani players seeking opportunities abroad?

– That’s a tough question. However, I believe this decision could make things harder for both local players and our national team. It might feel like local players will soon become foreigners in their own league.

Idman.biz