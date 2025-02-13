14 February 2025
EN

Coshqun Diniyev’s dream debut: “Even I didn’t expect this”

Football
News
13 February 2025 18:17
40
Coshqun Diniyev’s dream debut: “Even I didn’t expect this”

Exclusive Interview with Azerbaijan National Team Midfielder for Futbolinfo.az

– Your move from Bandirmaspor to fellow Turkish First League club Corum happened quite suddenly. How did this transfer come about? What made you decide to switch teams?

– It all happened within three days. As you know, the winter transfer window closed on February 11. During this period, I received offers from three clubs. After consulting with my agent and father, we decided on Corum. The clubs then had to reach an agreement, and once that was finalized, my transfer was made official.

– You made your debut against Yeni Malatyaspor, and it turned out to be a fantastic start. Your team secured a 2-0 victory, and you scored both goals. How did it feel?

– Honestly, even I didn’t expect it to go that well. I signed with Corum on February 10 and joined training immediately. The next day, I was unexpectedly told that I’d be starting in the first eleven. Naturally, I felt very happy. Making my debut and contributing to the team’s victory in my first match was a fantastic feeling.

– With such a promising start, Corum fans will likely have high expectations from you. Can you continue this strong form in the upcoming matches?

– Football is unpredictable. I can’t say for sure what will happen, but I will do my best to meet everyone’s expectations.

– It’s well known that Corum is fighting for promotion to the Turkish Super League. Do you believe the team can achieve this goal?

– The Turkish First League is extremely competitive. This season, the battle has intensified even further, with around 10-12 teams competing for promotion. The standings show how tight the point gaps are. We’ll aim to finish in the top seven. As you know, the top two teams earn direct promotion to the Super League, while the teams ranked 3rd to 7th qualify for the playoffs. We are determined to secure our spot in that race.

– Starting next season, the foreign player limit will be lifted in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Do you think this decision could lead to more Azerbaijani players seeking opportunities abroad?

– That’s a tough question. However, I believe this decision could make things harder for both local players and our national team. It might feel like local players will soon become foreigners in their own league.

Idman.biz

Related news

Neftchi U17 team joins Besiktas training session in Turkiye - PHOTO
13 February 18:14
Football

Neftchi U17 team joins Besiktas training session in Turkiye - PHOTO

Young Azerbaijani players meet first team stars and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO
13 February 16:53
Football

Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO

Brazilian football star Neymar’s dedication to gaming is just as serious as his professional career

South Korean club interested in Mahir Emreli revealed
13 February 16:40
Football

South Korean club interested in Mahir Emreli revealed

The Azerbaijani national footballer Mahir Emreli is being courted by a South Korean club
Kamal Bayramov and Tural Akhundov participate in UEFA C coaching course - PHOTO
13 February 16:31
Football

Kamal Bayramov and Tural Akhundov participate in UEFA C coaching course - PHOTO

The second phase of the UEFA C-category coaching course, organized by the AFFA, is being held
Azerbaijani player in Ukraine: "To play for the national team, you need to stand out"
13 February 15:57
Football

Azerbaijani player in Ukraine: "To play for the national team, you need to stand out"

Emil Mustafayev, the Azerbaijani footballer currently playing for Chornomorets, shared insights about his move

Goalkeeper takes two head injuries in Feyenoord’s victory
13 February 15:32
Football

Goalkeeper takes two head injuries in Feyenoord’s victory

Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther suffered two head injuries during their 1-0 victory over Milan

Most read

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
11 February 13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head
11 February 14:59
Football

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head

The final match of Matchday 22 in the Misli Premier League will see Qarabag take on Sabail
Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs
13 February 11:18
Football

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg