South Korean club interested in Mahir Emreli revealed

Mahir Emreli, the Azerbaijani national footballer playing for Germany's Nürnberg team, is being courted by a South Korean club.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that Seoul is keen on adding the 27-year-old forward to their squad.

The K League 1 club had previously made an offer to the Azerbaijani striker and has even sent a representative to the city of Nuremberg to convince Emreli.

If Seoul is successful in convincing the player, they will need to pay a fee to the 2nd Bundesliga club. The transfer window in South Korea will close on March 22.

Mahir Emreli joined Nürnberg last summer.

