13 February 2025
EN

Mahir Emreli nears exit from Nürnberg amid South Korea move rumors

Football
News
13 February 2025 10:06
56
Mahir Emreli nears exit from Nürnberg amid South Korea move rumors

Azerbaijan national team striker Mahir Emreli is reportedly on the verge of leaving German club 1. FC Nürnberg.

According to Bild, Idman.biz reports that the 26-year-old forward is preparing to continue his career in South Korea.

The situation escalated after Emreli was left on the bench during the match against Magdeburg, which prompted visible frustration from the player. Following this, he has reportedly stopped attending team training sessions and is now expected to finalize a move to his new club.

However, Nürnberg's head coach Miroslav Klose is still hoping to persuade Emreli to stay:

“It wasn’t easy for him during the match against Magdeburg, so I spoke with him again afterward. I’m in constant communication with Mahir. He is important to me, and I’ve made that clear to him on multiple occasions. He needs to understand that decisions made in favor of another player are not always against him. It’s normal for a player with over 50 international caps to feel concerned about being left on the bench.”

Despite the coach’s efforts, Bild claims that Emreli remains firm in his decision to leave. During the latest training session, his dissatisfaction was still apparent, and his intention to depart from the club has not changed.

For context, Mahir Emreli joined Nürnberg in the summer of 2024.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO
16:53
Football

Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO

Brazilian football star Neymar’s dedication to gaming is just as serious as his professional career

South Korean club interested in Mahir Emreli revealed
16:40
Football

South Korean club interested in Mahir Emreli revealed

The Azerbaijani national footballer Mahir Emreli is being courted by a South Korean club
Kamal Bayramov and Tural Akhundov participate in UEFA C coaching course - PHOTO
16:31
Football

Kamal Bayramov and Tural Akhundov participate in UEFA C coaching course - PHOTO

The second phase of the UEFA C-category coaching course, organized by the AFFA, is being held
Azerbaijani player in Ukraine: "To play for the national team, you need to stand out"
15:57
Football

Azerbaijani player in Ukraine: "To play for the national team, you need to stand out"

Emil Mustafayev, the Azerbaijani footballer currently playing for Chornomorets, shared insights about his move

Goalkeeper takes two head injuries in Feyenoord’s victory
15:32
Football

Goalkeeper takes two head injuries in Feyenoord’s victory

Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther suffered two head injuries during their 1-0 victory over Milan
Richest athletes of 2024: Breakdown of the top earners
15:04
Football

Richest athletes of 2024: Breakdown of the top earners

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the pack with a staggering $260 million, while basketball, football, and boxing stars dominate the highest-earning ranks

Most read

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
11 February 13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika
10 February 18:48
Football

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika

Brazilian winger set to continue career in Azerbaijan
50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head
11 February 14:59
Football

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head

The final match of Matchday 22 in the Misli Premier League will see Qarabag take on Sabail