Mahir Emreli nears exit from Nürnberg amid South Korea move rumors

Azerbaijan national team striker Mahir Emreli is reportedly on the verge of leaving German club 1. FC Nürnberg.

According to Bild, Idman.biz reports that the 26-year-old forward is preparing to continue his career in South Korea.

The situation escalated after Emreli was left on the bench during the match against Magdeburg, which prompted visible frustration from the player. Following this, he has reportedly stopped attending team training sessions and is now expected to finalize a move to his new club.

However, Nürnberg's head coach Miroslav Klose is still hoping to persuade Emreli to stay:

“It wasn’t easy for him during the match against Magdeburg, so I spoke with him again afterward. I’m in constant communication with Mahir. He is important to me, and I’ve made that clear to him on multiple occasions. He needs to understand that decisions made in favor of another player are not always against him. It’s normal for a player with over 50 international caps to feel concerned about being left on the bench.”

Despite the coach’s efforts, Bild claims that Emreli remains firm in his decision to leave. During the latest training session, his dissatisfaction was still apparent, and his intention to depart from the club has not changed.

For context, Mahir Emreli joined Nürnberg in the summer of 2024.

