The first-leg matches of the Champions League playoff stage have concluded.

Idman.biz reports that UEFA has released the updated country rankings following the four fixtures.

Four nations ended the day on a positive note, with Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Portugal all increasing their points tally.

Azerbaijan, which no longer has representatives in European competitions, remains in 28th place with 19.625 points. The country's total for the current season stands at 2.875 points. Contributing to this tally, Zira and Qarabag earned 1.250 points each, Sabah added 0.250 points, and Sumgayit secured 0.125 points.

England continues to lead the UEFA rankings with a total of 106.624 points.

Idman.biz