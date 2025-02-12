13 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan U17 national team wins friendly match

Football
News
12 February 2025 18:23
33
Azerbaijan U17 national team wins friendly match

The Azerbaijan U17 national football team, currently in a training camp in Baku, played a friendly match as part of their preparations.

The team faced off against the U17 squad of the Qarabag Football Club, Idman.biz reports.

The match concluded with a 3-0 victory for the Azerbaijan team. Emil Usubov scored in the 67th minute, Emil Həsənov added another in the 70th minute, and Əhməd Vəliyev sealed the win with a goal in the 85th minute.

The U-17 team will be participating in the Development Cup for youth teams in Minsk, Belarus, from February 14 to 22.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Fernando Santos receives legend award in Greece
12 February 18:59
Football

Fernando Santos receives legend award in Greece

The 71-year-old Portuguese coach was presented with the Legend award

Neftchi’s Edvin Kuc is a target for Turkish Club Boluspor
12 February 18:48
Football

Neftchi’s Edvin Kuc is a target for Turkish Club Boluspor

Turkish club Boluspor is reportedly interested in signing another Azerbaijani footballer

Former federation president faces 2.5-year prison sentence
12 February 18:39
Football

Former federation president faces 2.5-year prison sentence

Prosecutors demand a 2.5-year sentence for the former RFEF president
Richard Almeida: "God knows you are my second father"
12 February 18:15
Azerbaijan football

Richard Almeida: "God knows you are my second father"

Brazilian midfielder Richard Almeida has shared an emotional farewell message
Copa del Rey semi-final matchups
12 February 18:07
Football

Copa del Rey semi-final matchups

The draw for the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in Spain has been held

Sabail rejects former Borussia player Joy-Slayd Mickels
12 February 17:49
Football

Sabail rejects former Borussia player Joy-Slayd Mickels

Decision made after trial period

Most read

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
11 February 13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika
10 February 18:48
Football

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika

Brazilian winger set to continue career in Azerbaijan
50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head
11 February 14:59
Football

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head

The final match of Matchday 22 in the Misli Premier League will see Qarabag take on Sabail