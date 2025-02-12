Azerbaijan U17 national team wins friendly match

The Azerbaijan U17 national football team, currently in a training camp in Baku, played a friendly match as part of their preparations.

The team faced off against the U17 squad of the Qarabag Football Club, Idman.biz reports.

The match concluded with a 3-0 victory for the Azerbaijan team. Emil Usubov scored in the 67th minute, Emil Həsənov added another in the 70th minute, and Əhməd Vəliyev sealed the win with a goal in the 85th minute.

The U-17 team will be participating in the Development Cup for youth teams in Minsk, Belarus, from February 14 to 22.

Idman.biz