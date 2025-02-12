13 February 2025
What qualities has Neftchi’s new signing Bassala Sambou brought?

Football
News
12 February 2025 16:24
What qualities has Neftchi’s new signing Bassala Sambou brought?

Neftchi's new signing, Bassala Sambou, has joined the club with a wealth of experience from various leagues, including his early career at Coventry City and subsequent stints in England, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Cyprus.

The 27-year-old German forward, born in Hannover, has spent this season playing in the Cypriot top division with Enosis Neon Paralimni, where he made significant contributions, Idman.biz reports.

This season, Sambou played 18 games, starting 16 of them, accumulating a total of 1526 minutes on the field. He scored 3 goals and provided consistent offensive presence. With 9 of his 19 shots hitting the target, he also excelled in dribbling, completing 86.49% of his dribbles successfully. Despite this, his aerial duel success rate (40.52%) and one-on-one battles (36.75%) could be improved.

Defensively, Sambou has helped clear the ball from dangerous areas 21 times, although he also committed 10 errors that led to opponent shots. His passing accuracy stands at 70.22%, with 191 of his 272 passes finding their target, and one of those resulting in an assist.

Sambou, who recently made his debut for Neftçi in a match against Zirə in the Misli Premier League, brings a dynamic attacking threat and solid experience, hoping to make an immediate impact in the league.

