10 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan U17 national team prepares for key matches in Minsk

10 February 2025 12:36
14
The Azerbaijani national football team, composed of players under the age of 17, will hold a training camp.

The team will prepare in Baku from February 11 to 13, Idman.biz reports.

From February 14 to 22, the U17 team will participate in the Youth Development Cup in Minsk, Belarus. Our team will compete in Group B against Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan’s respective U-17 teams.

Group A will feature teams from Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Brazil’s “BSA Academy.” After the group-stage matches, the decisive games will take place on February 21, with the group winners competing for the championship, second-place teams fighting for third place, third-place teams battling for fifth, and fourth-place teams contesting for seventh place.

Roster:

No.

Name

Club

1

Rauf Ayyubov

Sabah

2

Elbrus Karimov

Marcet FU (Spain)

3

Murad Gurbanov

Zira

4

Amin Rzayev

Qarabag

5

Hazrat Samadov

Sabah

6

Tunar Muradov

Turan Tovuz

7

Tunjay Ahmadov

Marcet FU (Spain)

8

Farid Jabbarli

Zira

9

Nadir Nasibli

Marcet FU (Spain)

10

Muhammad Chodarov

Marcet FU (Spain)

11

Ibrahim Xalilov

Sabah

12

Ali Gazibayov

Qarabag

13

Imran Suleymanzada

Zira

14

Ariz Karimov

Gabala

15

Abdulaziz Jabbarli

Qarabag

16

Ahliman Suleymanzada

Zira

17

Emil Usubov

Zira

18

Tunar Rzayev

Marcet FU (Spain)

19

Ahmad Valiyev

Qarabag

Ali Ibrahim

Qarabag

Our team will face Russia on February 16, Iran the following day, and Kazakhstan on February 19.

Idman.biz

