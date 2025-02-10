Azerbaijan U17 national team prepares for key matches in Minsk

The Azerbaijani national football team, composed of players under the age of 17, will hold a training camp.

The team will prepare in Baku from February 11 to 13, Idman.biz reports.

From February 14 to 22, the U17 team will participate in the Youth Development Cup in Minsk, Belarus. Our team will compete in Group B against Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan’s respective U-17 teams.

Group A will feature teams from Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Brazil’s “BSA Academy.” After the group-stage matches, the decisive games will take place on February 21, with the group winners competing for the championship, second-place teams fighting for third place, third-place teams battling for fifth, and fourth-place teams contesting for seventh place.

Roster:

No. Name Club 1 Rauf Ayyubov Sabah 2 Elbrus Karimov Marcet FU (Spain) 3 Murad Gurbanov Zira 4 Amin Rzayev Qarabag 5 Hazrat Samadov Sabah 6 Tunar Muradov Turan Tovuz 7 Tunjay Ahmadov Marcet FU (Spain) 8 Farid Jabbarli Zira 9 Nadir Nasibli Marcet FU (Spain) 10 Muhammad Chodarov Marcet FU (Spain) 11 Ibrahim Xalilov Sabah 12 Ali Gazibayov Qarabag 13 Imran Suleymanzada Zira 14 Ariz Karimov Gabala 15 Abdulaziz Jabbarli Qarabag 16 Ahliman Suleymanzada Zira 17 Emil Usubov Zira 18 Tunar Rzayev Marcet FU (Spain) 19 Ahmad Valiyev Qarabag Ali Ibrahim Qarabag

Our team will face Russia on February 16, Iran the following day, and Kazakhstan on February 19.

