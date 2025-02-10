10 February 2025
EN

Baku Derby: Guest syndrome

Football
News
10 February 2025 11:56
17
The second day of the XXII round of the Premier League will conclude with the Baku derby.

The capital's representatives, Zira and Neftchi, will face off for the 37th time in the history of the national championships, Idman.biz reports.

In the previous 36 encounters, the advantage is on the side of the suburban club. Zira has won 14 times, while Neftchi has triumphed 13 times. There have been 9 draws.

Interestingly, the goal difference advantage is with Neftchi. Excluding technical results based on the number of goals, the "white-blacks" have scored 40 goals, while the "eagles" have found the net 36 times.

Zira has scored in the last 3 matches. However, in the last 5 encounters, the visiting teams have struggled. The home team has won 5 consecutive times.

Here’s a summary of recent encounters:

03.10.2015: Zira - Neftchi, 2:0
06.12.2015: Neftchi - Zira, 1:1
27.02.2016: Zira - Neftchi, 3:0
23.04.2016: Neftchi - Zira, 0:0
14.08.2016: Neftchi - Zira, 0:1
16.10.2016: Zira - Neftchi, 2:0
05.03.2017: Neftchi - Zira, 1:2
23.04.2017: Zira - Neftchi, 0:0
16.09.2017: Neftchi - Zira, 1:2
05.11.2017: Zira - Neftchi, 1:0
24.02.2018: Neftchi - Zira, 1:1
15.04.2018: Zira - Neftchi, 0:3
22.09.2018: Zira - Neftchi, 1:2
10.11.2018: Neftchi - Zira, 2:2
16.02.2019: Zira - Neftchi, 0:0
06.04.2019: Neftchi - Zira, 4:2
26.08.2019: Zira - Neftchi, 1:0
20.10.2019: Neftchi - Zira, 3:0
03.10.2020: Zira - Neftchi, 1:0
28.11.2020: Neftchi - Zira, 0:0
25.02.2021: Zira - Neftchi, 1:0
17.04.2021: Neftchi - Zira, 4:0
22.08.2021: Zira - Neftchi, 1:2
23.10.2021: Neftchi - Zira, 2:1
03.04.2022: Neftchi - Zira, 1:1
15.05.2022: Zira - Neftchi, 1:0
26.08.2022: Neftchi - Zira, 2:1
29.10.2022: Zira - Neftchi, 0:3
01.02.2023: Neftchi - Zira, 1:0
01.04.2023: Zira - Neftchi, 1:1
23.09.2023: Zira - Neftchi, 1:1
03.12.2023: Neftchi - Zira, 1:0
18.02.2024: Neftchi - Zira, 1:0
20.04.2024: Zira - Neftchi, 3:1
15.09.2024: Zira - Neftchi, 2:0
23.11.2024: Neftchi - Zira, 2:1

The derby will kick off at 19:00.

