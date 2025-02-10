Azerbaijani clubs' positions in European Club rankings

According to the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), the European standings for Azerbaijani clubs have been revealed.

287 out of the top 504 clubs in the world are from Europe, with four Azerbaijani teams featured in the rankings, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag ranks 60th in Europe with 166.25 points.

Zira is 123rd with 103.25 points.

Sabah holds the 236th spot with 61 points.

Turan Tovuz ranks 284th with 53.75 points.

In the global rankings, Qarabag is 87th, Zira is 208th, Sabah is 414th, and Turan Tovuz is 499th.

Idman.biz