Will Araz-Nakhchivan score again in upcoming clash with Kapaz?

Today, the Misli Premier League's XXII round will continue with exciting matchups.

The next game of the day will take place at the Liv Bona Dea Arena, where Araz-Nakhchivan will host Kapaz. This will be the 11th meeting between the two clubs in the league, Idman.biz reports.

In previous encounters, Araz-Nakhchivan has won 4 times, while Kapaz has come out on top 6 times. There have been no draws in these matchups, with Kapaz holding the edge in goal difference, 20-11.

Notably, Araz-Nakhchivan has scored in their last 4 games, while Kapaz has lost their last two matches without scoring.

Previous encounters:

29.10.2000: Araz 1-3 Kapaz

22.04.2001: Kapaz 6-0 Araz

15.09.2001: Kapaz 4-1 Araz

05.12.2001: Araz 2-0 Kapaz

03.09.2023: Kapaz 1-2 Araz-Nakhchivan

10.11.2023: Araz-Nakhchivan 0-1 Kapaz

05.02.2024: Kapaz 3-1 Araz-Nakhchivan

05.04.2024: Araz-Nakhchivan 1-2 Kapaz

13.09.2024: Araz-Nakhchivan 1-0 Kapaz

22.11.2024: Kapaz 0-2 Araz-Nakhchivan

The match will kick off at 16:00.

