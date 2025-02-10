Will Araz-Nakhchivan score again in upcoming clash with Kapaz?

Today, the Misli Premier League's XXII round will continue with exciting matchups.
The next game of the day will take place at the Liv Bona Dea Arena, where Araz-Nakhchivan will host Kapaz. This will be the 11th meeting between the two clubs in the league, Idman.biz reports.
In previous encounters, Araz-Nakhchivan has won 4 times, while Kapaz has come out on top 6 times. There have been no draws in these matchups, with Kapaz holding the edge in goal difference, 20-11.
Notably, Araz-Nakhchivan has scored in their last 4 games, while Kapaz has lost their last two matches without scoring.
Previous encounters:
29.10.2000: Araz 1-3 Kapaz
22.04.2001: Kapaz 6-0 Araz
15.09.2001: Kapaz 4-1 Araz
05.12.2001: Araz 2-0 Kapaz
03.09.2023: Kapaz 1-2 Araz-Nakhchivan
10.11.2023: Araz-Nakhchivan 0-1 Kapaz
05.02.2024: Kapaz 3-1 Araz-Nakhchivan
05.04.2024: Araz-Nakhchivan 1-2 Kapaz
13.09.2024: Araz-Nakhchivan 1-0 Kapaz
22.11.2024: Kapaz 0-2 Araz-Nakhchivan
The match will kick off at 16:00.
