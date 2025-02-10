10 February 2025
Qarabag slips in global rankings - Azerbaijani clubs' standings revealed

10 February 2025 09:34
The latest global club rankings have been announced.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has released its updated list featuring the top 504 clubs worldwide, Idman.biz reports.

Four Azerbaijani clubs made it onto the ranking. Qarabag currently sits at 87th place with 166.25 points, dropping six spots compared to last month.

Meanwhile, Zira holds 208th place with 103.25 points, maintaining its position. Sabah, however, fell 14 places to 414th with 61 points, while Turan Tovuz slipped five spots to 499th with 53.75 points.

At the top of the rankings, Real Madrid leads the table with 481 points.

