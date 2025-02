The matches of Round 23 in Spain’s LaLiga are underway.

Getafe, Valencia, and Real Sociedad have all secured three points in the first games of the day, Idman.biz reports.

Third-placed Barcelona had no trouble overcoming Sevilla, who have been struggling at home, claiming a convincing 4-1 victory.

LaLiga – Round 23 Fixtures

February 9

17:00 – Alavés 0-1 Getafe

19:15 – Valencia 2-0 Leganés

21:30 – Real Sociedad 2-1 Espanyol

00:00 – Sevilla 1-4 Barcelona

