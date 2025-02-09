Aykhan Abbasov: “Who will be the winner at the end of the season”

“I would like to thank our fans. We have wanted to win for a long time. It was an important match.”

Shamakhi head coach Aykhan Abbasov said this at a press conference after the match against Sumgayit in the XXII round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He said that Sumgayit had not scored a goal in the last 6 matches: “But we knew that Sumgayit is a strong team. This team has the work of two coaches. It was a difficult match. I saw the desire to win in my players. The first half was dominated by the opponent, and the second half by us. Winning a match like this is important. Because the tournament schedule is tight. The championship continues. We have a difficult away game against Kepaz ahead.”

The expert emphasized that Sumgait did not give them a chance in the first half: “My players lost their composure. We had different conversations during the break. In the Premier League, no one, except for one team, plays both halves at the same pace. The reasons depend on the opponent".

The head coach also commented on his colleague Vagif Javadov's opinion that Shamakhi won, but has not yet been able to pass them: "Vagif is a young coach. When I was at Sumgait, he worked in the academy there. I always said that Vagif has great potential. Our joy was not to annoy. Sumgait is happy when they beat us. Who will pass whom at the end of the season will be known. It is nice for us that Sumgait is also happy because it is ahead of us".

Idman.biz