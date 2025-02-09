9 February 2025
EN

Aykhan Abbasov: “Who will be the winner at the end of the season”

Football
News
9 February 2025 18:09
20
Aykhan Abbasov: “Who will be the winner at the end of the season”

“I would like to thank our fans. We have wanted to win for a long time. It was an important match.”

Shamakhi head coach Aykhan Abbasov said this at a press conference after the match against Sumgayit in the XXII round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He said that Sumgayit had not scored a goal in the last 6 matches: “But we knew that Sumgayit is a strong team. This team has the work of two coaches. It was a difficult match. I saw the desire to win in my players. The first half was dominated by the opponent, and the second half by us. Winning a match like this is important. Because the tournament schedule is tight. The championship continues. We have a difficult away game against Kepaz ahead.”

The expert emphasized that Sumgait did not give them a chance in the first half: “My players lost their composure. We had different conversations during the break. In the Premier League, no one, except for one team, plays both halves at the same pace. The reasons depend on the opponent".

The head coach also commented on his colleague Vagif Javadov's opinion that Shamakhi won, but has not yet been able to pass them: "Vagif is a young coach. When I was at Sumgait, he worked in the academy there. I always said that Vagif has great potential. Our joy was not to annoy. Sumgait is happy when they beat us. Who will pass whom at the end of the season will be known. It is nice for us that Sumgait is also happy because it is ahead of us".

Idman.biz

Related news

Vagif Javadov: “I don’t believe my team will be last”
17:55
Football

Vagif Javadov: “I don’t believe my team will be last”

Shamakhi 1-0 Sumgayit
Barcelona vs Sevilla, who did not experienced a successful period
16:52
Football

Barcelona vs Sevilla, who did not experienced a successful period

There will be four matches today
Ozan Can Kokcu: "I can move to a higher-level club at the end of the season"
15:01
Football

Ozan Can Kokcu: "I can move to a higher-level club at the end of the season"

26-year-old midfielder said that he did not receive any new offers during the winter transfer period
Fans clash - there are injuries, 115 people arrested
14:25
Football

Fans clash - there are injuries, 115 people arrested

In the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, violent clashes took place between fans before Clasico Rey derby between the local team and Ceará
Messi opened the score and the goals came - VIDEO
12:35
Football

Messi opened the score and the goals came - VIDEO

A friendly match was held in Honduras between the US club Inter Miami and the local Olimpia

Scored in 7 of his eight matches this year
11:10
Football

Scored in 7 of his eight matches this year

Continuing his prolific run, PSG forward Ousmane Dembele has taken the lead in the list of top scorers in 2025

Most read

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku
8 February 16:45
Football

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni
What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
8 February 14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
8 February 16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments
Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby