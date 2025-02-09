Vagif Javadov: “I don’t believe my team will be last”

“We shouldn’t have lost. The advantage was on our side. We create scoring episodes. Our match shows that everything is in order".

It was said by the head coach of Sumgayit Vagif Javadov at a press conference after the match with Shamakhi in the XXII round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He said that even if they could not put the final point in the match, everything will be fine: I congratulate Shamakhi. They are happy, but they have not passed us yet. We have many matches ahead. There were forced substitutions, some of our players were injured. I can relate to this. We did not make any positional mistakes. Whatever happened, it happened at the beginning of the second half. The match was under our control. One mistake led to the defeat.

The young specialist also clarified the reason why his team has not been able to score goals for 7 matches: "There are episodes, we just cannot score. If the ball hits the post, if we cannot score from two meters, at some point this will break. The main thing is that there is a match, we have episodes. We had more scoring opportunities. This is football, these things happen. I repeat, everything is fine. We have 22 points, we are in 6th place, we are not in any panic, we will keep our calm and continue on our way".

The head coach commented on the condition of Alan Dias: "We don't know yet. He has a muscle strain. We will be able to give a clear answer after the examination. Let the fans who criticized us on social media come and fill the stadium. It is easy to talk from the sidelines. We are a team from a big city, we need fans".

Vagif Javadov stressed that he does not believe that his team will be last in the tournament table: "If something like that happens, I will not be here. Everything will be fine, I am satisfied with my players. I believe that we will have victories in the next matches. We need our fans, let them come and fill the stadium".

Idman.biz