Scored in 7 of his eight matches this year

Continuing his prolific run, PSG forward Ousmane Dembele has taken the lead in the list of top scorers in 2025.

27-year-old French winger has scored 13 times in January and February, according to Idman.biz.

Dembele, who has scored in 7 of his eight matches in various tournaments this year, scored a hat-trick against Stuttgart in the Champions League and Brest in Ligue 1.

Alex Martins, who plays for Dewa United in Indonesia, Youssef En-Nesiri of Fenerbahce, and Marcos Leonardo of Al-Hilal have scored 11 goals each.

