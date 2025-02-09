Milan’s new signing makes history - VIDEO

Santiago Giménez, who joined AC Milan this month, has made history as the first Mexican player to score for the Rossoneri.

The 23-year-old forward came on as a substitute in the Serie A match against Empoli and found the net with a stunning goal in the 76th minute, helping Milan secure a 2-0 victory, Idman.biz reports.

Opta reports that Giménez is now the third Mexican player to score in Serie A, following Johan Vásquez, who netted four times for Genoa, and Hirving Lozano, who scored 23 goals for Napoli.

